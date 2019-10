Share:

LAHORE - A group of men from various countries, expert in recitation of the Holy Quran, visited offices of the Nawa-i-Waq Group on Sunday and held a meeting with the media group’s Director (Administration) Lieutenant Colonel (r) Syed Ahmad Nadeem Qadri.

Alshaikh Mahdi Nijati and Alshaikh Abdul Hafiz Adranki from Egypt, Alshaikh Gandoom from Iran and Qari Syed Sadaqat Ali were present on the occasion. Nawa-i-Waqt HR Manager Shafique Sultan was also present.