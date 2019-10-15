Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday directed the secretaries of National Assembly (NA) and the Senate to place this court order before the Speaker (NA) and Chairman Senate for joint endeavour to resolve the issue regarding appointment of two members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Athar Minalla issued these orders while hearing three identical petitions filed by two lawmakers including Senator Mohammad Javed Abbasi and MNA Dr Nisar Ahmed Cheema and a lawyer Barrister Jahangir Khan Jadoon.

Justice Athar in his order noted that the ECP is one of the most important constitutional bodies and the people of Pakistan will suffer if it is allowed to become non-functional.

He directed the Secretaries of Senate and the National Assembly Secretariat to submit a joint report on or before the next date of hearing regarding the outcome of joint efforts made by the Chairman Senate and the Speaker of the National Assembly regarding settlement of disputes between the Treasury and Opposition benches so that they are resolved amicably.

Justice Athar stated in the order that both the Houses of the parliament are expected to resolve political issues through dialogue and in accordance with the democratic principles so that involving the courts in such matters could be avoided and the courts’ time is used for deciding pending litigation.