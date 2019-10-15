Share:

After Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) announced to participate in Azadi March of Maulana Fazlur Rehmen, an application asking Islamabad High Court (IHC) to bar both parties from holding anti government protests has been filed.

As per details, the application has been filed by advocate Hanif Rahi in which Secretary interior, JUI-F chief, PML-N and Deputy Commissioner Islamabad have been made parties.

The application to IHC stated that PML-N leaders are facing NAB cases and Nawaz wrote a letter to PML-N senior leadership from Jail which is tantamount to pressurize NAB.

The application further added that Supreme Court and IHC had already given a verdict regarding holding of sit in on specific places.

It is worth mentioning here that already an application against Azadi March of JUI-F is under hearing in IHC.