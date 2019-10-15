Share:

The Directorate General of Special Education and the Ministry of Human Rights on Tuesday observed “White Cane Safety Day,” at the auditorium of the National Institute of Special Education.

Speaking on the occasion, Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari pledged that the government will do everything it can for the protection of rights of persons with special needs.

She informed media that she had sent letters to all vice-chancellors of public universities to impart education to persons with disabilities, either free or at a subsidised fee so that they could become valuable and active members of society. Dr. Mazari said the ministry would help and ensure provision of rights of every citizen in the “state of Madina”.

She said the CDA has been directed to make Islamabad accessible to all and at the same time the State Bank has made many ATMs accessible to visually impaired. She further announced that in the near future they were going to issue a driving licence for hearing impaired persons.

The government is striving to make better opportunities of employment for persons with special needs with the help of NGOs, she added. A performance by children of Al- Maktoom Special Education Centre and from other centres was also held. The Director General Special Education while addressing on the occasion said the “White Cane Safety Day” reminds them of the plight of all persons with special needs and how to cope with them.

These celebrations help make people sensitize the issues of persons with special needs to the general public.