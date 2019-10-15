Share:

ISLAMABAD - National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has started another inquiry against PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal in assets beyond known sources, The Nation has learnt it reliably. NAB is also investigating Ahsan in the Narowal Sports City project corruption case. The sources in NAB reveal that Chairman NAB Justice (R) Javeed Iqbal had authorised the inquiry against the PML-N leader and tasked the Rawalpindi Bureau to investigate him in this case. They said regional bureau has sought the details of Ahsan and his family members’ bank and assets details from State Bank and Federal Bureau Revenue (FBR). They said Bureau will summon him for recording his statement in this case after receiving bank and assets details. In last week of September, NAB Rawalpindi had summoned Ahsan and grilled him for an hour in the Narowal Sports City project corruption case. Last year, NAB Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal had ordered the NAB Rawalpindi to initiate inquiry into the alleged misappropriation of government funds in the construction of the Narowal Sports City Project (NSCP). The NAB had asked how Ahsan how the cost of the project went up from Rs300 million to Rs3 billion. Iqbal replied that the people of Narowal needed such kind of sports project, adding that cost of mega projects always fluctuate across the world. On the other hand, former federal minister for housing Akram Khan Durrani had appeared before NAB investigation team and recorded his statement in corruption in housing foundation projects. Durrani has submitted the answer of questionnaire given by the NAB team.