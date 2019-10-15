Share:

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore has submitted an investigation report of the accused, Shoaib Qamar who allegedly laundered money for the Shehbaz Sharif’s family.

NAB Lahore is investigating money laundering case against Sharif family. The accused, Shoaib Qamar, was also arrested by the NAB in the same case and being held on physical remand.

According to NAB, Shoaib has made several important revelations during the investigation. The accused used to withdraw Rs15 -20 million a month from Good Nature Trading Company. The money withdrawn was given to Hamza Shahbaz, Salman Shahbaz, Nusrat Shahbaz and others.

These funds were also used to meet the kitchenette needs of Model Town 96H residence. During the probe, the accused also revealed about another Benami company, Nisar Trading.

The NAB report stated that the Benami company was transferred in the name of Rashid Karamat, another employee of the Sharif group. During the inquiry, the accused was asked about two other cash boys.

The accused said that cash boys, Amjad and Arshad Sharif are employees of the Working Group. In the absence of Masroor Anwar, both cash boys

made transactions with banks. Further investigation is underway from the accused. Upon the expiry of physical remand, the accused will be

produced before the court.