ISLAMABAD - With its plan to stage long march-cum-sit-in, the opposition is also flexing muscles to create hullaballoo in the parliament as well. Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal has said that the parliament would also witness hullaballoo during the days of ‘Azadi March’, which is starting from October 27. “The sit-in and protest will be not only in D-Chowk but the opposition will also register protest in the parliament against the ineligibility of PTI government,” Ahsan said this while talking to The Nation here. The government, Iqbal said, would try to avoid calling the national assembly session in coming days. “We have lot of respect for state institutions, but the opposition will raise its voice on issues,” he said, mentioning that the government should summon a regular session of national assembly. The government, the sources said, might not call the regular NA session if the protestors attempt to convert its long march into sit-in. Earlier, it was in the tentative schedule to summon the NA session by the second last week of current month. The sources said that JUI-F lawmakers would mainly mobilize the opposition in the parliament against the government. The JUI-F has also formally sought permission from Islamabad administration to hold the ‘Azadi March’ on October 27 in Islamabad’s D-Chowk.