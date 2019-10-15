Share:

ISLAMABAD - Seven-member Pakistan national tenpin bowling team will participate in the Asian Tenpin Bowling Championship 2019 to be held in Kuwait from October 20 to 30. Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation (PTBF) Secretary Ijaz Ur Rehman told The Nation that it would be a mega event in which 16 teams from Asia would take part. “The 16 teams include hosts Kuwait, Pakistan, India, New Zealand, Philippines, Malaysia, Qatar, UAE, Iran, Afghanistan, Bahrain, Saudi Arab, China, Hong Kong, Thailand and Macao.” Pakistani tenpin team includes Muhammad Saleh, Sardar Ahmar Abbas Saldera, Ali Suria, Amjad Mehmood, Abdullah, Danyial Shah and Sajad Shah, while Khawaja Ahmed Mustaqeem will accompany the team as manager. Pak contingent will leave for Kuwait on Oct 19.