Prime Minister Imran Khan has reaffirmed the importance Pakistan attaches to its strong fraternal ties with Qatar and close cooperation between the two countries.

Chief Executive of the International Islamic Bank and Chairman of Pak-Qatar Takaful Insurance Sheikh Ali bin Abdullah Thani Al Thani, called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday and shared his future business and investment plans in Pakistan.

The prime minister expressed satisfaction over the positive trajectory of the relationship between Pakistan and Qatar especially after the visit of Amir of Qatar to Pakistan in June 2019.

Sheikh Ali bin Abdullah informed the Prime Minister that he intends to invest in hospitality industry and the planning was in an advanced stage.

He noted that his group, Pak-Qatar Takaful, had over 70 branches in Pakistan and was now interested in investing in real estate, housing and hospitality sectors. Sheikh Ali greatly appreciated Prime Minister's efforts of promoting peace and security in the region and wished well for his visit to Saudi Arabia aimed in this direction.