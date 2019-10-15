Share:

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the ministries concerned to take measures to stablise prices of essential food items and ensure their availability in markets.

Addressing a press conference after federal cabinet meeting in Islamabad, she said that the prime minister directed that strict action will be taken against profiteers and hoarders as it is main responsibility of the government to ensure provision of goods to the people.

In this regard, PM Imran Khan has convened a meeting of provincial chief ministers and chief secretaries on Friday next in which measures would be discussed to activate the price control committees at grass roots level.

The premier directed that a mechanism should be developed in coordination with provincial Auqaf Departments to take steps for land retrieval and its proper use for public service purposes. A data bank on these lands should also be prepared.

The cabinet endorsed the decisions of previous meeting of Economic Coordination Committee.