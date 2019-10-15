Share:

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur, Irfan Samo on Tuesday, suspended a police officer for kissing the hand of PPP leader Syed Khursheed as he was produced before an accountability court.

The SSP Sukkur has also formed a committee for further inquiry against the suspended inspector under the supervision of Deputy Superintendent Police (DSP).

Accountability Court Sukkur granted six days of physical remand of People’s Party leader Syed Khursheed Shah to NAB in the hearing of assets beyond means reference.

The defence counsel argued before the court that the bureau was repeating old charges against his client. He pleaded for sending Khursheed Shah to jail on judicial remand.

Accountability Judge granted six days’ physical remand of the former opposition leader to the NAB till October 21.

Shah is facing charges of corruption in assets beyond means of income reference. People’s Party leaders Nafeesa Shah, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Maula Bux Chandio, Manzoor Wassan, Awais Qadir Shah and others were present at the accountability court premises before the hearing.