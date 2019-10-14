Share:

The cases of polio virus are rapidly increasing in different parts of the country as recently two new cases of polio were reported. The recent polio cases took place in Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The first effected baby was a eight months old girl that was the daughter of an Afghan national in Karachi and 2nd was the grandson of a South Waziristan resident and 10 months old.

According to the reports this year’s total number of victims of the crippling diseases reached 62. Of the 62 polio cases reported during the current year, as many as 46 cases were detected in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa only. Six cases were found in Sindh while Balochistan and Punjab reported five cases each. According to another report there are only two countries in the world Pakistan and Afghanistan where still polio cases are reported. The government of Pakistan must take serious actions for the eradication of polio virus.

AYAZ UMAR,

Kech.