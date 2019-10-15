Share:

Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has stated that the British Royal family’s visit to Pakistan will project the real and positive image of Pakistan besides strengthening bilateral relations.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday, she said the royal couple's arrival in Pakistan after resumption of British Airways' service to the country signifies a new, bright and resolute Pakistan.

The Special Assistant said Pakistan is emerging as a beautiful and attractive destination for tourists.

She said Pakistan is a land of great cultural heritage and old civilization. The historical sites and the enchanting beauty of the northern areas make Pakistan unique. Firdous Ashiq Awan said Pakistan and its people welcome the royal guests. She hoped that Prince William and Kate Middleton will have sweet memories of the visit.