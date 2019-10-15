Share:

Lahore - A 10-judge full court resumed hearing on a set of petitions challenging the presidential reference filed against Supreme Court Justice Qazi Faez Isa over alleged non-disclosure of assets in his wealth statement.

The counsel for Justice Isa told the bench led by Justice Umar Ata Bandial on Monday claimed that the “inconvenient truth and observations” in the Faizabad sit-in verdict were the reason for the presidential reference against the top court judge.

During the hearing, Muneer A Malik noted that a particular mindset was targeting the apex court judge after the Faizabad sit-in judgement. He recalled that Supreme Court’s Feb 6 judgement had questioned the role of security agencies in the sit-in agreement between the government and the protesting religious elements.

“Eight review petitions were filed against the SC decision. The petitions were part of a coordinated exercise as they stated that the judgment ‘demoralised’ the armed forces,” he said.

He also pointed out that the content of review petitions filed by the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its ally Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) was the same as they both accused Justice Isa of ‘misconduct’ for giving observations against the security establishment.

“The review petitions, filed in March, are still pending. In April, a complaint was filed in the Asset Recovery Unit alleging non-disclosure of foreign assets in the wealth statement of Justice Isa ,” Malik informed the full bench.

Furthermore, he highlighted that the petitions had not been fixed for hearing despite the passage of seven months. Justice Bandial said that whenever review petitions would be heard, Justice Isa would be part of the bench.

Noting that the case pertained to the accountability of judges, Malik stressed on the “visible and invisible pressure” on judges to “change their views”.

The hearing was adjourned till Tuesday, October 15.