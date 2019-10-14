Share:

It was the 90th birthday of renowned German doctor Dr Ruth Pfau when Google went for paying tribute and homage to her praiseworthy services for humility. When she first time came to Pakistan at the age of 29 in 1960, she decided to stay in Pakistan to support the people of Pakistan against the plight of leprosy.

She was granted Pakistani citizenship in 1988. In 1979, she was awarded the Hilal-i-Imtiaz, the second-highest civilian award of the country. In 1989, Dr Pfau was presented the Hilal-i-Pakistan for her services. She was awarded the German Staufer Medal in 2015.

Due to her persistent and selfless efforts, in 1996 Pakistan was declared leprosy free country earlier than most other Asian countries. The Pakistan’s ‘Mother Teresa’ died at the age of 87 in Karachi in August 2017, tending to a patient.

Her contributions and services to humanity give us opportunity to remember her forever. I pray to Allah the Almighty rest the depart soul in peace.

BAKHTIYAR PHULLAN,

Absor.