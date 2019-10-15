Share:

Lahore - Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul called on Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi at Naval Headquarters in Islamabad on Monday.

The two officials discussed bilateral relations, matters of mutual interests and the naval warship being built by Turkey for Pakistan, Radio Pakistan reported.

The Naval Chief apprised the Turkish Ambassador about the efforts of Pakistan Navy for maritime security. The Turkish Ambassador hailed Pakistan Navy’s efforts for maritime security.