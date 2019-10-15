Share:

Queen Elizabeth, 34 at the time, undertook a royal tour of the far eastern countries in 1961, which included visits to Pakistan, India, Iran and Nepal. Her state visit to Pakistan lasted from February 1-16, during which she was accompanied by her husband, Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip, and visited Karachi, Peshawar, Quetta, Lahore and the northern areas of the country.

The royal couple was greeted at the Karachi airport with a warm handshake by the then president, Mohammad Ayub Khan. A 20-minute ceremony followed, beginning with the boom of a 21-gun royal salute. The terminal was packed with spectators eager to catch a glimpse of the royal couple. The royal couple was then given a 100-man royal salute as they stood above a carpeted dias alongside president Ayub. A navy band also played the national anthems of both countries. The two were driven from the airport to the President’s House and during the journey, they encountered cheers, music and flowers.

The royal couple stayed at the presidential residence until their departure to Peshawar on February 4. Over the course of their stay, a number of engagements were held in Karachi in the couple’s honour including a visit to the Quaid’s mausoleum, a visit by the Duke to Korangi Township, and a lavish state banquet by the president, a naval review at the Pakistan Navy Dockyard, a citizens’ reception at the Frere Hall Gardens, interaction with selected members of the press, a dinner by the commonwealth high commissioners at Runnymede Road in Clifton, a ladies reception, interaction with newsmen, a duck hunt, and meetings with a delegation of Ismailis and a group of West Pakistan princes.

In Quetta, the Queen planted a pine sapling, the same place where her grandfather King George V had planted a chinar sapling, 56 years before her visit. During their brief visit to the Balochistan capital — around six hours — the Queen and the Duke were also presented with two sheep each by Sardar Mohammad Khan Jogezai, a senior Pathan leader, and Sardar Khair Bux Khan Marri, a senior Baloch leader. The royal couple also visited the Quetta Staff College.

In Peshawar, the Queen and the Duke were invited to a banquet at the Government House by Malik Amir Mohammad Khan, the governor of the then West Pakistan. The next morning the royal couple attended a church service at St John’s Church, the oldest in the region. The Queen also paid a visit to the Peshawar University, Khyber Pass, Pak-Afghan border point Torkham, and Landi Kotal.

In Lahore, The royal couple enjoyed a weekend of festivities as they attended a reception and a service at the Lahore Cathedral; took part in a fair; and visited the tomb of Allama Iqbal, the Lahore Fort, the Shalimar Gardens as well as the Badshahi Mosque. A grand dinner by the Army was also held in their honour. There was even a “torchlit tattoo” performance by the West Pakistan Rangers as well as fireworks in the walled city. Prince Philip was also treated to a game of polo and the two took part in the national horse show.

The Queen next visited Pakistan 36 years later in 1997 when the country was celebrating 50 years of independence. She was again accompanied by her husband, Prince Philip. The couple arrived at Chaklala, Islamabad, where a 21-gun salute was sounded as they emerged from the plane. The Queen and the Duke were received by the then foreign minister, Gohar Ayub Khan. They were driven to the Aiwan-i-Sadar where they were welcomed by president Farooq Leghari and inspected a guard of honour. At midday, she met prime minister Nawaz Sharif at his residence. The Queen and the Duke that day visited the Shah Faisal Mosque. She also opened a new commercial block at the British High Commission.

The president hosted a royal banquet at the Presidential Palace for the Queen and the Duke. An investiture ceremony was also held during which the Queen was conferred the highest civil award, Nishan-i-Pakistan, and the Duke was awarded the Nishan-i-Imtiaz. Leghari and Sharif were also awarded in turn with the Knight Grand Cross of the Order of the Bath (GCB) and Knight Grand Cross of the Order of Saint Michael and Saint George (GCMG), respectively. The highlight of the visit came the following day, when Queen Elizabeth addressed a joint session of the National Assembly and the Senate. The royal couple, the same day, also opened a British Council exhibition “Traditions of Respect” (on the influence of Islam in the West) at the Convention Centre in Islamabad.

The royal couple also visited Karachi where they attended a reception at the Governor House, followed by a lunch hosted by the governor of Sindh. The Queen inaugurated a British Trade Exhibition at a local hotel and the Duke opened a $450 million ICI plant at Port Bin Qasim.

After the laying of wreaths at the Quaid’s mausoleum, the two departed for Lahore, where they were hosted by prime minister Sharif, who gave a grand banquet in their honour at the Lahore Fort. The next day, the Queen visited the National College of Arts in Lahore where she saw the miniature art studio and sculpture studio.