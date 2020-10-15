Share:

In the first incident, seven soldiers of Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan and seven security guards were martyred in an 'encounter' with a "large number of terrorists" while escorting a convoy of state-run Oil & Gas Development Company Ltd (OGDCL) on the Makran Coastal Highway in Ormara, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement said. The convoy was on its way to Karachi from Gwadar when it came under attack.

"Security forces responded effectively, ensured security of the OGDCL persons and managed their safe exit from the area," the press release said, adding that "substantial losses were also incurred to the terrorists" during the clash.

Terrorist IED attack on security forces convoy near Razmak, North Wazirstan. Resultantly 1 officer and 5 soldiers embraced shahadat.

Security Forces responded effectively, ensured Security of the OGDCL persons and managed their safe exit from the area. During the clash, substantial losses were also incurred to the terrorists. As a result of this encounter, 7 x Brave soldiers of FC Balochistan and 7 x Security guards sacrificed their lives and embraced shahadat.

Names of Shuhada are as following:-

- Subedar Abid Hussain r/o Layyah

- Naik Muhammad Anwar r/o Sibi

- Lance Naik Iftikhar Ahmed r/o DG Khan

- Sepoy Muhammad Naveed r/o Chakwal

- Sepoy Muhammad Waris r/o Mianwali

- Sepoy Imran Khan r/o Lakki Marwat

- Havaldar (Retired) Samandar Khan r/o Lakki Marwat

- Muhammad Fawad ullah r/o Lakki Marwat

- Atta ullah r/o DIK

- Waris Khan r/o Tank

- Abdul Nafay r/o Kohat

- Shakir ullah r/o Kohat

- Abid Hussain r/o Bannu

Security forces have cordoned off the complete area and search for terrorists is underway.

Such Cowardly acts by inimical elements to sabotage peace, stability and economic development in Balochistan shall never be allowed to succeed. Moreover, these acts can not subdue resolve of our forces which are determined to defend motherland, even at the cost of their lives.