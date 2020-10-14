Share:

Islamabad - The city health authorities on Wednesday sealed two more educational institutions in the city after confirmation of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases taking the toll of the sealed educational institutions so far to 29.

The District Health Office (DHO) sealed Islamabad Model College for Girls (IMCG) Korang Town and a private school on confirmation of three COVID-19 cases there.

Meanwhile, the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) also directed majority of its staff to work from home for next two days after COVID-19 cases were reported from there.

Letter issued by the District Magistrate said that in exercise of powers under Epidemic Control Act and after confirmation/reporting of two positive cases of COVID-19 to me by the District Health Officer, Ministry of National Health Services Regulation and Coordination, vide letter and after analysis of epidemiological trend by the Nerve Centre established in the office of Deputy Commissioner, ICT, Islamabad and in order to prevent community spread of virus, the premises of Islamabad Model College for Girls (IMCG) Korang Town Islamabad is hereby sealed with immediate effect in larger public interest and until further orders.

Meanwhile the order issued by FDE said that as a consequence of recent pandemic coronavirus positive cases spotted in Federal Directorate of Education, Islamabad, it has been decided by the competent authority that all officers/officials will works from home except Directors for next two days.

DHO in his social media message said that we have 98 positives for today against 4594 tests run in the federal capital, with a positivity of 2.1%. Wear a mask and practice social distancing.