BAHAWALPUR - Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP) South Punjab Zafar Iqbal said on Wednesday that field force had been directed to launch massive crackdown to control crimes across South Punjab.

While addressing police officers and various delegations of citizens during his visit to Bahawalpur Range, he said that in the first phase, the circle against big gangs, proclaimed offenders and drug peddlers was being tightened.

“A special operation has been launched in all the districts from ongoing month which have produced positive results,” he claimed.

The AIGP South Punjab made it clear that there would be no leniency with the police personnel found misbehaving with citizens and obstructing justice.

Earlier, on arrival, Additional Inspector General of Police South Punjab was received by RPO Bahawalpur Zubair Ahmed Dareshk and DPO Bahawalpur.

The AIGP said that the Punjab government had set up an Additional IG South Punjab office to resolve problems of the people at their doorstep which would also benefit the police personnel along with the general public.

Zafar Iqbal said that he would frequently visit Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan Ranges, and would also pay surprise visits to police stations to check the police behaviour with the complainants.

He urged that police officers should go out into the field and enhance public contacts.

He said that every young police officer was an ambassador of the department and all possible steps would be taken for his welfare.

Later, he, accompanied by RPO Bahawalpur, also inspected the mourning processions of Chehlum and received briefing on security arrangements.