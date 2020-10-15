Share:

LAHORE - The Cabinet Committee on Coronavirus which met here Wednesday recommended a ban on the public gatherings and processions as they could cause further spread of the deadly virus. The meeting reviewed measures taken by the government to cope with the second wave of COVID-19 and stressed the need for implementing the SOPs.

Provincial Ministers Raja Basharat, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Murad Raas, Yasir Humayun, Chief Secretary, SMBR, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Secretaries of concerned departments and high ranking officers attended the meeting among other concerned officials. The meeting also reviewed the situation with regard to implementing corona SOPs in educational institutions and business centres .

Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat stressed his point that processions and public gatherings should not be allowed in the wake of the second wave of coronavirus. He said that processions and public gatherings could result in the spread of coronavirus, adding that implementation on corona SOPs will be ensured at every cost. The government will take every necessary steps in the vast interest of the province.

The minister further stated that safeguarding the lives and ensuring the health of citizens was the top priority of the government. He said people should realize their responsibilities and take preventive measures.

It is the government’s responsibility to take measures to stop the spread of coronavirus, he added.

Dr Yasmin Rashid warned that the numbers of corona patients were increasing in hospitals and there was a threat of the spread of this disease through processions and public gatherings. Following the SOPs is in the interest of the citizens, she stressed. Secretary Primary & Secondary Health gave a briefing regarding the corona situation and treatment facilities being provided to the patients in hospitals.

Meanwhile, Punjab Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has said 122 new corona cases have surfaced during the last 24 hours in Punjab as six corona affectees have died during this period. He said 11072 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours He said as many as 96,972 patients had so far been recovered from the Covid-19 virus. The number of active corona cases is 1,772. An increase in corona patients has been witnessed during the first two weeks of October, he added.

He said people should avoid visiting congested places besides following corona SOPs. Citizens’ cooperation is utmost necessary to stop the spread of corona, he said.

Provincial metropolis be made neat and clean: CM directs new LWMC chairman

Chairman Lahore Waste Management Company Malik Amjad Ali Noon called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and apprised him about the LWMC affairs.

The CM directed to improve the cleanliness situation in the city and further instructed to give particular attention to the cleaning of backward and middle-class localities. “I want all areas neat and clean and would visit the city soon to personally review the cleanliness situation”, the CM affirmed.

He directed that the cleanliness arrangements should be made better than the best and the government will extend all-out support in this regard. “The provincial metropolis should be made an exemplary city with regard to cleanliness arrangements and action will be initiated against concerned staff in case of any filth”, Buzdar warned.

The CM assured the required resources will be provided for cleanliness and asked the citizens to cooperate with LWMC for keeping their areas clean.

CM MESSAGE ON INTERNATIONAL DAY OF RURAL WOMEN

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the rural womenfolk play an important role in strengthening the agrarian economy.

In his message, the CM appreciated the women’s role in developing the rural economy as they also work in the field to help increase agricultural productivity.

It is sanguine the rural women are hard working and the government is fully determined for the development and protection of women’s rights, he added. A holistic policy has been evolved and the rural womenfolk will not remain deprived of their various rights because the government is duty-bound to improve the quality of life of everyone.

We should make a commitment on this day that many more steps will be taken to safeguard the rights of the women living in remote and far-flung areas, the CM concluded.

CS presents Rs120

crore cheque to CM

for corona affectees

Chief Secretary Jawad Rafique Malik presented a cheque worth Rs120 crore to Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday for CM Fund for Corona Control.

In this regard, the CM appreciated the philanthropic passion of the government employees as they have set an example of sacrifice for the ailing humanity.

The impecunious strata were badly affected and the government spent the donations in a transparent manner to rehabilitate the affectees, he added.

It is satisfying that the nation has always faced every challenge head-on and emerged successfully from difficult situations.

It is also important to follow SOPs to avoid a second corona wave and social distancing should be followed.

The people should avoid visiting populous places and follow governmental instructions in letter and spirit, the CM concluded. Secretary Finance was also present.