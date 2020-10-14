Share:

ISLAMABAD-A bad repute earned by the Capital Development Authority in successive managements also reflects in the balloting of Park Enclave III where the authority failed to sell hundred percent plots.

In past three decades, the authority failed to handover the possession of plots to its allottees on time in any sector and it is evident from the fact that at present over 15 sectors are stalled.

The Park Enclave-III is a sequel of the Park Enclave-I and Park Enclave-II launched with an aim to accommodate middle class as first time small sized plots was also planned in Park Enclave.

The technique worked and as a result, people showed their interest but alone in five marla (25X50) plot while rest of all categories failed to receive overwhelming response of the buyers. A total of 1025 applicants popped up for 271 plots of five marla that means there is need a dire need of affordable housing units in Islamabad.

However, the situation for large size plots remained pathetic and it was the reflection of people’s distrust over the civic body. Only 546 applicants applied for the 588 plots of 10 marlas (35x70) while 103 applied against the 124 plots of 12 marlas (40x80) and 70 for 64 plots of one Kanal (50x90).

According to aforementioned figures, the plots for two categories were in fact allotted without any competition while only six applicants were excluded in balloting for one Kanal plots.

It is pertinent to mention here that the successful allottees for one Kanal plots in Park Enclave-III also have some big faces which include Prime Minister’s Advisor on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam, Prime Minister’s Special Assistant Nadeem Afzal Chan, two sons of the Parliamentary Leader of PTI in Provincial Assembly of Balochistan. Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind named Mir Mehmid Rind and Mir Shahak Rind.

Meanwhile, some of the applicants got more than one plot in their name in large size plot categories due to less number of form submissions. For instance, in one kanal category, Lubna Sohail and Moludad Jan got two plots each, Sami-ur-Rehman got three plots While Umair Sami s/o Sami-ur-Rehman got four plots on his name.

Though the incumbent management has given the possession of plots in Park Enclave-I and amenities are also being provided; it has yet to hand over the possession to allotees in Park Enclave-II, who are waiting for the same for the last many years.

People prefer to invest in private housing societies where the plots are available with possession and all amenities in place, however, Park Enclave-III would be a test case for incumbent management that how they will proceed upon this project.

When contacted, Director Public Relations Mazhar Hussain informed that the incumbent management ensured provision of possession to almost all allottees in short span of time while it is about to start development work in Park Enclave-II.

“The present management is fully committed to hand over the possession to the allottees in Park Enclave-III within given time frame, he maintained.