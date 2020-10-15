Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Wednesday strongly condemned terrorists’ firing on security forces from across the border in Bajaur area. In his message, he expressed grief and sorrow over martyrdom of a security official in the cowardly attack and also prayed early recovery of the injured officials. He said the whole nation was proud of Pak Army over their sacrifices in war against terrorism, adding, that each and every person of the nation stands united with the security forces.