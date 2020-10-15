Share:

Pakistan on Thursday has reported 13 deaths in last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 321,218. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 6,614.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 755 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

Till now 140,997 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 101,237 in Punjab, 38,464 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 17,681 in Islamabad, 15,599 in Balochistan, 3,258 in Azad Kashmir and 3,982 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore 2,566 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Sindh, 2,277 in Punjab, 1,264 in KP, 146 in Balochistan, 191 in Islamabad, 90 in GB and 80 in Azad Kashmir.

Pakistan has so far conducted 3,975,596 coronavirus tests and 31,862 in last 24 hours. 305,395 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 533 patients are in critical condition.