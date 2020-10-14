Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to submit its record in a petition seeking disqualification of Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda for allegedly concealing his US nationality at the time of filing his nomination papers to contest the last general elections.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Aamer Farooq conducted hearing of the petition filed by a lawyer Mian Faisal Advocate wherein he cited, the federal minister, the ECP and others as respondents.

During the hearing, Jahangir Jadoon, the lawyer of petitioner Mian Faisal said that Vawda would be making a mockery of the court proceedings as he has been not following the court orders and should be disqualified for hiding his dual citizenship.

Justice Aamer said to the lawyer not to make the matter political. He added that this is a legal case and they know how to handle it.

Later, the court deferred the proceedings till November 4 after accepting the plea of Vawda’s lawyer seeking time for submission of his reply in this matter.

In his petition, Faisal stated that Vawda contested the elections from NA-249 (West-II) Karachi in July 2018 on a ticket of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). However, he was a dual national at the time of filing of his nomination papers, concealing his American nationality by falsely declaring on oath before the ECP that “he did not have any foreign nationality.”

The petition, while mentioning documents of Vawda rescinding US nationality, pointed out that the minister was a US citizen at the time of submitting his nomination papers on June 11, 2018, and even during the scrutiny of his nomination papers while the returning officer of his electoral constituency approved his papers on June 18.