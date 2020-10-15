Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday said that coronavirus had claimed four more lives lifting the death toll to 2,566 and infected 241 others raising the tally to 140,997.

This he said in a statement issued from CM House. Syed Murad Ali Shah said that four more patients lost their lives overnight lifting the death toll to 2,566 that constituted 1.8 percent death rate. He added that 177 more patients recovered overnight. The number of patients recovered so far had reached to 133,651 that came to 95 percent recovery rate.

Sindh CM said that 9,234 tests were conducted against which 241 cases were detected that came to 2.6 percent current detection rate. So far 1,501,018 samples had been tested which diagnosed 140,997 cases all over Sindh that constituted overall 9.4 percent detection rate.

According to the statement, currently 4,780 patients are under treatment, of them 4,529 are in home isolation, six at isolation centres and 245 at different hospitals.

The condition of 188 patients is stated to be critical, including 25 shifted to ventilators. Syed Murad Ali Shah said that out of 241 new cases, 145 had been detected from Karachi, including 59 from South, 44 from East, 20 from Korangi, 12 from West, seven from Central and three from Malir.

Naushehro Feroze has 10 cases, Badin seven, Matiari six, Sanghar five, Dadu, Hyderabad and Thatta four each, Tando Mohammad Khan and Jamshoro three each, Larkana, Mirpurkhas and Tando Allahyar two each, Jacobabad, Khairpur, Shaheed Benazirabad and Sukkur one each.