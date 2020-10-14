Share:

RIMINI - Frenchman Arnaud Demare’s prolific Giro d’Italia continued as he claimed his fourth stage victory in this year’s race after a bunch sprint at the end of Stage 11 in Rimini on Wednesday. The 29-year-old Groupama-FDJ rider was taken to the front by his lead-out men and finished the job in style. Triple world champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) was in the mix again after his win on Tuesday but Demare edged out the Slovakian who had to be content with second place. Alvaro Hodeg (Deceuninck-Quick Step) was third.

All the GC contenders finished safely with Joao Almeida (Deceuninck-Quickstep) retaining his 34-second lead over Wilco Kelderman (Sunweb) and Pello Bilbao (Bahrain McLaren) still third at 43 seconds.

After the Mitchelton-Scott and Jumbo-Visma teams left the race on Tuesday following positive COVID-19 tests, the 182km ride along Italy’s largely flat Adriatic coast was uneventful apart from an incident in which Olympic track champion Elia Viviani was clipped by an official motorbike 30km from the end. Italian Viviani appeared relatively unharmed and continued but had to work hard to get back into the group and did not feature in the final sprint as Demare again showed his class.