MIRPURKHAS-Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Mirpurkhas Range Zulfiqar Ali Larik has ordered to register cases against local drug suppliers and owners.

While taking notice of confiscating gutka worth Rs16 crore and 16 trucks of non-custom paid items from Umerkot by Custom Intelligence team Hyderabad, DIG ordered to register cases against drug peddlers.

Talking to Media, the DIG said that SSP Tharparkar had been assigned to probe the matter and strict action would be taken against accused involved in narcotics supply.

The DIG said that the raid was carried out by Custom Intelligence team after consultation with the concerned officers. He vowed to take stern action against drug peddlers involved in selling health hazardous drugs in his territorial jurisdiction.