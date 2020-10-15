Share:

ISLAMABAD - Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri have said that facilitating the people with disabilities (PWDs) has been the priority of incumbent government.

He expressed these views on the occasion of White Cane Safety Day which is commemorated on 15th October every year across the world.

The speaker said that the PWDs especially who are blind have lot of potentials and energies to participate in the progress of the country. He said that the blind people are capable to perform all tasks and become a productive part of society. He appreciated the role and contribution of blind persons for the welfare of the country.

Lauding the performance of Saima Saleem who got 6th position in CSS examination, the speaker said that it is a proof that they are capable of performing all tasks.

The speaker said that it is first time in the history of Pakistan that a parliamentary committee has been established to address the issues faced by PWDs. He said that incumbent government was striving hard to provide equal access of education and health to blind people. He has also directed the National Assembly Secretariat to make official website friendly for blind people.

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri said that this day reminds us to facilitate blind people in every socio-economic field. He said that these people can perform all tasks due to progress in technology and science. He said that incumbent government was striving hard to provide uniform syllabus and employment to blind people.