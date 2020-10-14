Share:

ISLAMABAD-Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) on Wednesday announced reducing the syllabus of matriculation and intermediate classes due to novel coronavirus (COVID-19) situation.

The statement released by FBISE said that Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training (FE&PT) considering the current situation created due to novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has decided to reduce the 2021 academic course of matriculation and intermediate classes.

The statement issued said that the reduced course has been uploaded on the website of the board while students and parents can download it from the board website. Earlier, the ministry of FE&PT had directed the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) for academic management of the public sector schools and colleges to reduce the learning losses of the students in academic year.