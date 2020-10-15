Share:

Peshawar - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Wednesday said that good governance, meritocracy, transparency and better service delivery to the public was on the top of provincial government’s agenda and all departments needed to discharge their responsibilities with utmost proficiency to achieve the goal.

He was talking to provincial ministers Sultan Khan, Shaukat Yousafzai and Akbar Ayub who called on him at Chief Minister House here. They discussed matters related to reforms initiatives, good governance strategy of the provincial government and other matters of public interest.

The Chief Minister said the government was taking pragmatic steps towards strengthening institutions and ensuring better public service in social sectors.

He said all the ministers in-charge needed to put in their best to improve the performance of their respective departments with the aim to improve the overall performance of the provincial government.

Mahmood Khan said that maximum relief and facilitation to general public could be ensured only through good governance. He said the provincial government was taking concrete steps under comprehensive strategy for the purpose.

He said his government was taking result-oriented measures to strengthen economy of the province. In this regard, he added, industry, tourism, agriculture and energy sector were being focused which would play vital role in economic stability of the province.

The government was also focusing on the effective utilization of natural resources of the province for boosting economic activities and thus creating employment opportunities for the people of the province, he remarked.