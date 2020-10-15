Share:

Mardan - Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Higher Education and Information Kamran Bangash on Wednesday said the provincial government was trying its best to improve the education system in the and give priority to skill the education.

He expressed these views while addressing a workshop ‘Interactive workshop for Associate Degree Programme’ as chief guest at Women University Mardan. The workshop was attended by almost all public and private colleges.

Vice Chancellor Dr. Ghazala Yasmeen, Additional Registrar Dr. Rahshanda Sadiq and others also spoke on the occasion. Speaking on the occasion Dr. Ghazala Yasmeen said that Women’s University Mardan was the only university to launch associate degree programme. She said more than 19 private and government colleges participated in the one-day workshop. She also gave briefing about the university achievements.

Kamran Bangash said the government was focusing on education, especially girls’ education and skills. At the end of the workshop the chief guest distributed certificates among the participants of the workshop.