Auckland-A 17-year-old New Zealander whose TikTok anthem “Savage Love” has been viewed more than a billion times said Wednesday “it blows his mind” to have now topped the US Billboard singles chart. Jawsh 685 -- whose real name is Josh Nanai -- saw his viral instrumental remixed by US RnB star Jason Derulo and Korean supergroup BTS to become an international megahit.