Bhimber - Deputy Commissioner Bhimber Raja Qaisar Aurangzeb Khan on Wednesday presided over an important meeting which reviewed two-month performance report of the sub-divisional magistrates of the three tehsils.

The meeting also discussed criminal cases, martyrs package, PM Complaints Cell’s requests, transfers, recovery of government money, pending civil cases and loss of livestock at LOC from Indian firing.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the assistant commissioners to make decisions on merit without taking pressure or interference. On the occasion, AC Samahni Hafiz Mohammad Ali, AC Bhimber Sardar Faisal Mughal, AC Bernala Mohammad Iqbal and Revenue Officer Qadeer Mughal briefed the meeting.

The DC directed to shift warehouses from residential areas as they were creating problems for the people of areas. He also called for a ban on the entry of tractor-trolleys in the city during day time to avoid accidents and road closures. He also directed to ban entry of heavy traffic in city from 7am to evening, ban on fireworks, enforce Section 144.

The meeting was attended besides others by District Information Officer Adnan Mukhtar, Tehsildar Bhimbar Sardar Mushtaq, Tehsildar Barnala Nasir Aurangzeb, Superintendent Muhammad Shimon and others.