ISLAMABAD - National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi on Wednesday handed over Rs 70.30 million recovered amount cheques to 222 affectees of fraud during a function held at Rawalpindi bureau.

Director General NAB Rawalpindi Irfan Naeem Mangi distributed the cheque of Rs 10 million to Chairman PARC (Pakistan Agriculture Research Council), said NAB spokesman.

Likewise, the recovered cheque amounting to Rs 29,861,189 has been handed over to 81 affectees cheated by Pak Builders and Developers Private Limited. Some Rs 18,771,000 has been distributed among the affectees of NTS Fund misappropriation case and as many as Rs 14,367,000 cheque has been distributed among 138 affectees of Nihal Khan and others and finally a private bank has been handed over a cheque of Rs 100,000.

Speaking on the occasion Director General NAB , Rawalpindi Irfan Naeem Mangi said the people were being cheated in the name of investing in Islamic schemes and fake housing societies.

On the directives of Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB, the bureau was striving to eradicated corruption from the country and engaged in creating awareness against the menace of ills of corruption.

NAB was the only institution which was working with utmost hard work, honesty, dedication and transparency.

He urged the people to invest in any project only after proper investigations and verifications about it.

The recoveries are proofs of excellent performance of NAB, he said, adding, that a culprit returns his looted amount through plea bargain.

A plea bargainer stands disqualified for any government office for next ten years. He can’t take loan from any bank for a decade. The amount recovered through plea bargain was distributed among the affectees.NAB has taken action against the corrupt elements and their guardians.

He lauded the performance of NAB officers especially additional Director Hammad Niazi, Deputy Directors Abdul Majid, Salman Akbar and Investigation officer Sajjad Akram.

The affectees also lauded the performance of NAB Rawalpindi under the supervision of DG Iqfan Naeem Mangi.