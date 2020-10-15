Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said that the opposition’s anti-government movement was only meant to get an underhand deal like NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) but his government would not show any flexibility at this front.

The government has no worries about this anti-government campaign but the opposition would not get any NRO, the prime minister was quoted as saying while addressing a meeting of the spokespersons of the ruling PTI.

The PM’s remarks came only two days before the 11-party alliance of opposition’s Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is going to hold its first public rally in Gujranwala as part of its anti-government movement.

The PM said that the opposition was bent upon exposing itself before the masses as he had been saying from the very first day that all opposition leaders would become united to save their corruption and to skip investigations against them in corruption cases. He said that his government has allowed opposition to hold political rallies so that it could not use the card of political victimization.

Sensitizing the party spokespersons on the issue of rigging, the PM said that his government was sincere to hold investigations into the allegations of rigging but the opposition avoided to give any solid proof. He said that some of the PTI candidates themselves lost election from a very low margin.

He also said that the government was taking all steps to check and bring down prices of essential commodities. “We will soon succeed to bring down inflation,” he said adding that all administrative measures have been ordered to check hoarding and ensuring supply of food items in the market.