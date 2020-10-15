Share:

ISLAMABAD - A Pak Army soldier was martyred and another injured after terrorists opened fires from across the Pak-Afghan border at a Pakistan post, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) directorate on Wednesday.

The martyred soldier has been identified as Havaldar Tanveer. “Terrorists fired from across on Pakistan Army post along the Pak-Afghan border in Bajaur. Resultantly Havaldar Tanveer embraced Shahadat while one soldier got injured,” said the ISPR.

In September, a soldier was martyred during an exchange of fire with terrorists in South Waziristan’s Shakai Vally. The troops were patrolling in the area after they had received reports about the presence of terrorists there.

On September 22 also, a post located in Bajaur sector of the international border, came under fire from Afghan territory, resulting in the martyrdom of a soldier.

Islamabad has consistently been raising the issue of border management with Kabul to avoid the use of Afghan soil for attacks against Pakistan but the authorities on the other side of the border remain unmoved.