ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Army has won the international military drill competition known as ‘Pace Sticking Competition’ held at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, UK. According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) directorate, this is the 3rd consecutive year that Pakistan won this competition. The Pakistan Military Academy represented Pakistan Army in the event, said the ISPR. The victory marked the third consecutive win of Pakistan Army. This year, nine teams took part in the competition.