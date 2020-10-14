Share:

LAHORE-Pakistan Consulate Dubai defeated Media XI comfortably in a two-match cricket series at Skyline University ground in Dubai the other day. According to information made available here on Wednesday, the diplomatic mission team was led by Consul General of Pakistan to Dubai Ahmed Amjad Ali and comprising employees of the consulate while the media team, which was led by Raja Irfan Ahmed, had the services of news editors, journalists, video journalists and cameramen. Pak Consulate Dubai team won both the matches by six and eight wickets respectively. Consul General Ahmed Amjad Ali stood on the wicket in both encounters and struck winning runs to lead his side to victory. The Consul General said this kind of cricket series would continue in future. Other senior consulate diplomats Gyan Chand and Musawwar Abbas were also present to encourage the cricketers. BRIEF SCORES: FIRST MATCH: Media XI 48 in 10 overs (Najeeb Khan Chagharzai 14, Ansar Akram 13, Raja Asad 11. Pakistan Consulate 49/4 in 9.3 overs). SECOND MATCH: Media XI 68/6 in 10 overs. Pakistan Consulate team 70/2 in 7.5 overs (Malik Imran and Waqas excelled with ball and bat for Pak Consulate).