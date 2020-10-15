Share:

ISLAMABAD - The fifth round of Pak-United Kingdom Bilateral Consultations on Arms Control, Non-Proliferation and Disarmament was held virtually on October 13, 2020.

Mohammad Kamran Akhtar, Director General (Arms Control and Disarmament) Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Islamabad and Samantha Job (Director Defence and International Security) Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, United Kingdom, led their respective sides.

Both the sides discussed issues on Arms Control, Non-Proliferation and Disarmament in a cordial and constructive environment. Issues related to global and regional security and stability also came under discussion, said a foreign ministry statement. The two sides expressed commitment to further enhance coordination on multilateral fora, it said. They appreciated the continuation of the Arms Control, Non-Proliferation and Disarmament Consultations between Pakistan and the United Kingdom.

The two sides agreed to hold the sixth round of Consultations next year on a mutually agreed date, it added.