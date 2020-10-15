Share:

ISLAMABAD - Another 14 people died in the country during the past 24 hours due to the Covid-19, raising the death toll in Pakistan to 6,601.

The latest figures released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday shows that six people each died in Sindh and Punjab while the remaining two deaths were reported from Azad Jammu and Kashmir. The cases of coronavirus infections have increased in the country in recent days, ringing alarm bells that a new wave of the virus may hit the country. The overall number of coronavirus cases in the country has now reached 320,463.

According to the NCOC, Sindh has been worst affected by the pandemic with 140,756 cases, while Punjab has reported 101,014 cases, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 38,427 cases, Islamabad 17,526 cases, Balochistan 15,577 cases, Gilgit-Baltistan 3,965 cases and Azad Jammu and Kashmir 3,198 Covid-related infections so far.

During the past 24 hours, 471 more coronavirus patients recovered from the disease. The total number of people having fully recovered from the infection has now increased to 305,080. There are still 8,782 active cases in Pakistan, the majority of which have been isolated at their homes and other places with 853 of them being treated in hospitals. Moreover, 518 of those who have been hospitalized are in intensive care units of the different hospitals due to their critical condition. The overall number of tests conducted since the coronavirus pandemic outbreak in the country has reached to 3,943,734.