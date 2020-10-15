Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Security Dr Moeed Yusaf said on Wednesday that Pakistan does not want to indulge in any conflict in the region. Talking to a private news channel, he said Pakistan is a mature and responsible state and has always practised wistful restraint against India, but if war is imposed, Islamabad will not tolerate any aggression. He said, “India is a major sponsor of terrorism and we have conveyed this fact to the world. India, through its policies, has taken upon itself to the path of self-destruction.” Dr Moeed said that the world had started realising Pakistan’s narrative and it will continue to realise the reality. “Unless India starts reversing its 5th August, 2019 actions, the situation in IIOJ&K will get out of hands of New Delhi,” he added. He said, “We presented our view very clearly that Pakistan stands for peace in the region.” India under the current regime is pursuing Hindutva ideology which seeks expanding control beyond its national borders. The whole region, including China, Afghanistan and Nepal has realised these Indian ambitions and has taken steps to counter it.