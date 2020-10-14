Share:

“Modernity is one of the most delicate and vital issues confronting us, the people of non-European countries and Islamic societies. A more important issue is the relationship between an imposed modernization and genuine civilization.”

–Ali Shariati

Dr Ali Shariati is a name not unknown to readers and scholars of sociology, political science and other social sciences. Dr Ali Shariati was born on November 23, 1933, in Mazinan, Iran. Shariati was a revolutionary, sociologist, reformer, thinker, and a prolific writer. Shariati was a staunch opponent of the Shah’s regime. His writings and lectures, many believe, led the people to come out on streets against the oppressive rule of the Shah. Shariati is also known as the “ideologue of the Iranian Revolution.”

The world we are living in today is ripe with crises of all sorts. And the circumstances of the present make Shariati’s work more relevant than ever. It is important to recall that Shariati successfully revisited and discovered the revolutionary spirit of Islam through his work. He was the iconoclast. Shariati was well trained in Eastern and Western philosophical and political thoughts. Muhammad Iqbal’s works were a major source of influence on Shariati’s thinking and beliefs. In this age of extremes when a truncated version of religion is spreading in the Muslim world, the need is to revisit Shariati’s works to comprehend the revolutionary spirit of Islam.