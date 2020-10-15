Share:

HYDERABAD - Young Doctors, Paramedical Staff and Nursing Association continued boycott of Out Patient Departments (OPDs) in Civil Hospital Hyderabad on second consecutive day on Wednesday against revocation of coronavirus health risk allowance by Sindh Government.

Young Doctors Association, Paramedical staff and nurses also staged a protest demonstration outside OPD against the decision of discontinuation of health risk allowance and said COVID-19 threat still persisted in the country despite the fact that the provincial government had issued notification for revocation of risk allowance to the health workers and doctors.

The protesting doctors, paramedical staff and nurses said the OPD boycott in all government run hospitals would be continue till acceptance of their demands which included permanent provision of health risk allowance to all medical professionals, abolition of Pakistan Medical Commission, restoration of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council and other issues mentioned in the charter of demands.

Meanwhile, a large number of patients seeking consultation and medical intervention had returned to their homes in sheer disappointment due to the OPD boycott observed by Young Doctors, Paramedical staff and Nurses in civil hospitals.