Khyber - The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) distributed Rs.1.950 million as compensation to 27 rain affected families of Landi Kotal, sub-division of Khyber. According to the PDMA official, compensation of Rs50000 per demolished room had been allocated for the affected families in the scheme.

In this connection a simple ceremony was arranged in Deputy Commissioner residency lawn which was attended besides others by Assistant Commissioner Landi Kotal Muhammad Imran Yousafzai, Tehsildar Saz Muhammad and member of civic society. Speaking on the occasion the Assistant Commissioner said the government was sincere to extend every possible help to the needy people to ease their miseries.

He said in the first phase financial support was given to 27 families whose houses and property had been damaged in the recent rains and pledged that the rest of affected people would be compensated in near future.

The affected families appreciated the financial aid of the government.

At the end on behalf of PDMA, cheques of Rs.1.950 million were given away to the deserving people.