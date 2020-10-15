Share:

Planning & Development Board, Government of Punjab, in collaboration with Pink Ribbon Foundation commemorated the Pink Ribbon Day at the Planning & Development, Lahore. The day focused on raising awareness against breast cancer and also to impart health education to women staff members of P&D.

The event included participation of all key stakeholders, amongst them were esteemed representatives including Mr. Imran Sikandar Baloch, Secretary P&D Board, Dr. Sohail Saqlain, Member (Health, Nutrition & Population), P&D Board, Ms. Nabila Irfan, Additional Secretary (Admin), P&D Board, Professor Dr. Zarfishan Tahir, Dean IPH, Professor Dr. Rubina Sohail, Gynae and Obs, SIMS, Ms. Sonia Qaiser, Pink Ribbon Foundation, and lady staff members of P&D Board etc.

Dr. Zarfishan Tahir, Dean IPH and Dr. Rubina Sohail gave detailed presentations on public health perspective of breast cancer and clinical perspective of screening and early detection of Carcinoma Breast. Prof. Rubina also gave consultation on routine medical issues to the P&D lady staff members. She deputed her lady doctors for health assistance. Representative from Pink Ribbon organization, Ms. Sonai Qaiser gave detailed awareness on how women can do self-examination and other procedures as prevention.

While addressing to the session, Secretary P&D Board Imran Sikander Baloch said that Government of Punjab has always prioritized health section and created health awareness sessions across the province. He also said that the Breast Cancer is the most common cancer in women, worldwide. According to a survey, Pakistan has one of the highest incidences of breast cancer in Asia with an estimate of 1 in 10 women may develop Breast Cancer in their lifetime. Secretary P&D Board also expressed his commitment for undertaking initiatives towards improvement of health care.

At the end of seminar, Memento was presented to the presenters of the session and souvenir to the Chief Guest.