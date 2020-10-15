Share:

ISLAMABAD - On Pakistan’s re-election to UN Human Rights Council for three years, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said Pakistan would continue to expose human rights violations, committed by India in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

“Pakistan will continue to expose human rights violations committed with impunity by the Indian occupation forces in IIOJK,” the Prime Minister tweeted. Imran Khan said, “We remain committed to upholding human rights for all, prioritising advancement of tolerance & constructive engagement.”

He expressed the commitment to stand resolute against Islamophobia and in support of mutual respect.

“Pakistan will continue efforts towards consensus building and ensuring HRC’s work is guided by principles of universality, impartiality, dialogue & cooperation,” he said. He commended the role of the Foreign Office and Pakistan’s missions abroad in yet another diplomatic achievement, enhancing Pakistan’s profile and recognition on the international stage.

Meanwhile, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Wednesday said Pakistan’s membership to the Human Rights Council of the United Nations (HRCUN) for the next three years was a matter of honour and a big diplomatic achievement.

In a Tweet on social media platform, he said that the membership of Pakistan for this important forum was reflective of the growing confidence of the international community on Pakistan. It was a clear proof that the world considered Pakistan as an advocate and protector of human rights, he added.

PM calls for transparent, equitable revenue distribution among provinces

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday stressing the need for a Provincial Financial Award said transparent and equitable distribution of revenue was essential to ensure uniform level of development in the provinces.

While chairing a high-level meeting on the development of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly the merged areas, and Punjab, he said equitable distribution of financial resources at district and provincial levels was one of the top priorities of the government.

The meeting was attended by federal ministers Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry, Omar Ayub Khan, Finance Adviser Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra and other senior officials.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar, Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht and the chief secretary also attended the meeting through video-link.

The meeting discussed in detail the development needs of the merged areas and also Punjab on the matter related to Provincial Financial Awards.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said the federal government was committed to an unhindered development of the merged areas and expressed commitment to provide all necessary financial resources.

He regretted that previous governments made injudicious distribution of resources among the areas on the basis of political affiliation, resulting in sense of deprivation among the people.

He urged upon the provincial governments to pay special attention to empowering districts and local governments in terms of revenue so as to divert the resources towards development.

The prime minister directed the provincial governments to consider out-of-the-box solutions to increase revenue at the provincial level.

In that regard, he said, special attention should be paid on generating financial resources by utilizing public property to minimize the financial impact of the coronavirus situation.

The meeting also discussed the net hydel profits payable to Punjab and the KP, for which a working group had been constituted to sort out the issue amicably. The prime minister appreciated the efforts of planning ministry on the matters relating to Provincial Financial Awards and net hydel profits.