OKARA/KASUR/KHANEWAL - Renala Khurd police on Wednesday said it had arrested an inter-provincial gang of robbers.

Keeping in view the directions issued by DPO Okara Faisal Shahzad to bring down crime rate in the district, Renala Khurd Saddar police rounded up a gang wanted in over 16 cases and recovered property, consisting of cattle, wheat, vehicles, cellular phones, money and weapons worth billions of rupees, which was later handed over to their real owners.

Appreciating the performance of DSP Circle Renala Khurd Ch Zia-ul Haq, SHO PS Saddar Farrukh Shahzad Bhatti and his team, DPO Okara has announced cash prizes and commendation certificates for them. DSP Circle said on the occasion that raids would continue till the arrest of the last accused of the said gang and that he would leave no stone unturned to ensure protection to the life and property of the people living in the areas of his jurisdiction.

Dacoits loot millions

of rupees, ornaments

in separate hits

in Kasur:

A gang of robbers looted millions of rupees, gold ornaments, mobile phones and a number of motorcycles in separate hits in various areas of Kasur.

Saddar police said on Wednesday that more than 10 robbers looted several houses in the same street of Olakh Monga area of Phool Nagar. It further said that robbers barged into the house of Muhammad Nisar and took away cash amounting to Rs100,000 and seven tolas of gold ornaments.

Later, they broke into the neighbouring house of Nadir and snatched Rs70,000 and three tolas of gold. The gang then stormed into the house of Zeeshan and deprived the family of Rs70,000 and two tolas of gold ornaments and managed to escape.

Meanwhile, dacoits snatched motorcycle and a mobile phone from Muhammad Ahmed near Century Paper Mill, Phool Nagar. In another incident, dacoits took away Rs50,000 and a mobile phone from Sabir at gunpoint near Kotli Abu Bakar Sheekham, while in another hit five dacoits entered the house of Zulfiqar Ali in Dhing Shah Adda and looted cash amounting to Rs60,000 and fled. Police have started investigation.

Robbers injure

three on offering

resistance:

Three people were injured while putting up resistance against a robbery attempt at 15/45-L Mian Channu on Wednesday morning.

Rescuers said Tanveer, son of Ramzan, Ishaq, son of Fazil Din, and Amin, son of Rauf, offered resistance when armed robbers intercepted them at a deserted location of the city.

In retaliation, the robbers opened fire at them, injuring all three of them. However, they managed to flee from the scene after committing the crime.

All the three injured persons were shifted to a nearby hospital for the treatment.

Labourer killed

in roof collapse:

A labourer was killed while two others suffered serious injuries when wall of an under-construction house collapsed in Azamabad, Phool Nagar on Wednesday.

Rescue-1122 spokesperson said that three labourers--Abdul Ghafoor, Ranjha and Shamoon were busy in their work at an under-construction house of Ejaz in Azamabad area when suddenly the wall caved in. All were trapped and suffered multiple injuries.

On getting information, rescue teams reached the spot and shifted them to the Trauma Center, Phool Nagar. Later, two of the injured Ranjha and Abdul Ghafoor were shifted to Lahore General Hospital where Ghafoor breathed his last.