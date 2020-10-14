Share:

KARACHI -The Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers’ Association (PPMA) has demanded continuity of the system of linking medicine prices with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) as the bare minimum requirement for the drug industry for availability of quality medicines at the most affordable prices in the country.

The newly elected chairman of PPMA Tauqeer Ul Haq while speaking at a press briefing said that linkage of medicine prices with CPI under the new drug pricing regime should continue for uninterrupted production by Pakistan’s pharmaceutical industry.

Haq said that pharmaceutical industry required such incentives so that it should continue its research and production activities for introducing new medicines in the market for greater good of the health care system. The PPMA chairman said that it was utterly wrong to assume that prices of medicines were generally high in Pakistan as compared to the regional countries.

Also speaking on the occasion, former PPMA chairman Dr Kaiser Waheed said that with right incentives and pricing regime the pharmaceutical industry would be in a position to produce medicines for cancer patients and manufacture biosimilars.