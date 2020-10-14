Share:

ISLAMABAD-President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday rejected representation of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for violation of transparency and merit in appointment of Draftsman (BS-14) and ordered an inquiry into appointment and structure of interview process.

According to a statement issued by Media Affairs Wing, the President ordered two reports: an internal inquiry into the case of appointment and also on the structure of interview process at PIMS, required to be submitted to Wafaqi Mohtasib within 45 days.

The candidate Asim Hanif, who had applied for the post of Draftsman against the vacancies advertised by PIMS, topped the list while obtaining 63 marks in written examination, but was not selected finally after the Interview Committee awarded him six marks out of 30.

Feeling aggrieved, the candidate had approached the learned Wafaqi Mohtasib and the hearing of the case was held on September 30, 2020 with Dr. Minhaj us Siraj, Joint Executive Director along with Jameel Shirazi, Deputyy Director appearing on behalf of PIMS, while Asim Hanif appeared in-person.

The perusal of record revealed that the educational qualification of candidate Asim Hanif was B-Tech (Hons) along with Diploma of Associate Engineer. On the other hand, the selected candidate, who was a matriculate with a Diploma of Associate Engineer, got 48 marks in written examination while 25 out of 30 marks were awarded to her by the Interview Committee.

The Wafaqi Mohtasib, in its earlier order, had held: “During hearing it was revealed that the complainant has been put on disadvantage position by pulling him down in the merit giving him only 6 marks in Interview, although he had topped in the initial screening test. The selected candidate scored 15% less marks from the complainant, but, was pulled up, given her maximum marks in the interview.”

The order of the Wafaqi Mohtasib was issued in light of an Office Memorandum of Establishment Division that emphasised upon ensuring transparency and merit while making appointments.

The order added: “Both candidates possessed same qualification/experience/diplomas. In guidelines provided by the Establishment Division in its Office Memorandum No.F.53/1/2008-SP dated 16th January, 2015.

The interview marks, however, are divided objectively and not subjectively, based on relevant, knowledge, experience and other communication skills.

In this case, the guidelines have been violated, and maladministration has been observed in bringing a candidate from bottom to top and pulling the top most candidate (complainant) at merit position No.2, awarding him only 6 out of 30 marks.”

The Wafaqi Mohtasib in view of the maladministration established against PIMS accepted the complaint of Asim Hanif and declared the interview process done as “null and void.” Also, it directed constitution of Interview Committee afresh with different composition.

It emphasised that interview process is not meant to exclude the meritorious candidates and select the candidates of lesser merit amounting to abuse of the process.

“Such an assessment of a candidate by the Interview Committee is totally unfair and biased constituting maladministration as a candidate scoring the highest marks in the written examination cannot be so incompetent to get even the passing marks in the interview.

Article 2(2) of the Establishment of the Office of the Wafaqi Mohtasib (Ombudsman) Order I983 defines maladministration to include a decision which is unreasonable, unjust, biased or discriminatory. The learned Wafaqi Mohtasib has found it a matter of maladministration and quashed the interview process and directed that the Interview Committee be constituted afresh for interviews,” it said.